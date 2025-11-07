Left Menu

Charal Triumphs: Beyou and Lagraviere's Unforgettable Transatlantic Victory

French sailors Jeremie Beyou and Morgan Lagraviere clinched victory in the Transat CAFE L’OR Le Havre Normandie 2025 race with their IMOCA monohull Charal. They dominated the 5,467 nautical-mile journey in 11 days, achieving their first major victory with this vessel. The biennial race highlights top offshore sailors across multiple classes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an impressive display of sailing prowess, French sailors Jeremie Beyou and Morgan Lagraviere guided their IMOCA monohull Charal to a commanding win in the Transat CAFE L'OR Le Havre Normandie 2025.

The duo completed the 5,467 nautical-mile transatlantic journey in just over 11 days, marking a significant achievement for the powerful Charal, launched a year prior.

The race is a celebrated event in the offshore sailing circuit, featuring high-speed multihulls and showcasing the skill and cutting-edge technology of modern ocean competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

