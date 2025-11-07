Charal Triumphs: Beyou and Lagraviere's Unforgettable Transatlantic Victory

In an impressive display of sailing prowess, French sailors Jeremie Beyou and Morgan Lagraviere guided their IMOCA monohull Charal to a commanding win in the Transat CAFE L'OR Le Havre Normandie 2025.

The duo completed the 5,467 nautical-mile transatlantic journey in just over 11 days, marking a significant achievement for the powerful Charal, launched a year prior.

The race is a celebrated event in the offshore sailing circuit, featuring high-speed multihulls and showcasing the skill and cutting-edge technology of modern ocean competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)