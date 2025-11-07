Beighton Cup 2023: A Historic Return to India’s Largest Hockey Stadium
The 126th Beighton Cup will unfold at the newly inaugurated Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Hockey Stadium, the largest international-standard venue in India. Celebrating a century of Indian hockey, the event features notable Olympians and players. The tournament begins on Saturday, with the final slated for November 16.
- Country:
- India
The world's oldest hockey tournament, the Beighton Cup, is set to celebrate its 126th edition at the newly inaugurated Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Hockey Stadium. Touted as the largest international-standard hockey venue in India, this facility was unveiled by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, coinciding with Indian hockey's centennial.
Situated within the Salt Lake Stadium complex and featuring a state-of-the-art design, including world-class synthetic turf, the stadium was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 20-crore. Its inauguration included a declaration about its capacity of 22,000, though this claim remains under scrutiny.
Expected to see several current and former Olympians participate, the tournament kicks off on Saturday, with the final match planned for November 16. This milestone event not only marks a century of organized Indian hockey but is also a highlight during the ongoing Kolkata International Film Festival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
