Franco Colapinto Secures Seat with Alpine for Next Season

Argentine driver Franco Colapinto will continue to race alongside Pierre Gasly at Alpine next season, despite being the only grid driver without a point in 2025. This decision finalizes Alpine's lineup, following uncertainty over Colapinto's future after replacing Jack Doohan earlier in the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:38 IST
In a significant announcement at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the Alpine Formula One team confirmed that Argentine racer Franco Colapinto will remain alongside Pierre Gasly for the upcoming season.

While Gasly has secured his position with a contract running until 2028, Colapinto's future was less certain as the Renault-owned team evaluated their options.

Despite not having scored a point in the 2025 season, Colapinto, who took over from Jack Doohan after the initial six races, retains his spot on the starting grid.

