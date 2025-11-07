Franco Colapinto Secures Seat with Alpine for Next Season

In a significant announcement at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the Alpine Formula One team confirmed that Argentine racer Franco Colapinto will remain alongside Pierre Gasly for the upcoming season.

While Gasly has secured his position with a contract running until 2028, Colapinto's future was less certain as the Renault-owned team evaluated their options.

Despite not having scored a point in the 2025 season, Colapinto, who took over from Jack Doohan after the initial six races, retains his spot on the starting grid.