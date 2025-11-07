Franco Colapinto: Securing Alpine's Future in Formula 1

Franco Colapinto has reaffirmed his position with the Alpine team for 2026, staying on despite not having scored points in Formula 1 this season.

The Argentine driver took over from Australian Jack Doohan earlier this year and is set to embark on his debut full F1 season in 2026. He expressed optimism about the learning curve and his development within the team, particularly through challenging results, in a candid video on Alpine's social media.

The decision was revealed just before the Brazilian Grand Prix, significant for Colapinto's fans from Argentina who travel to Sao Paulo for support. With teammate Pierre Gasly signed until 2028, Alpine opted against promoting rookie Paul Aron to prioritize stability during a period of upcoming regulatory changes.