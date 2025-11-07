India's Landmark Women's World Cup Victory: A Game Changer

Indian women's cricket has undergone a transformative journey, particularly after the 2017 World Cup, according to team member Sneh Rana. Speaking at the CNBC TV18 Global Leadership Summit, Rana described the event as the turning point for the sport in India.

Despite not playing in the World Cup final against South Africa, Rana acknowledged the efforts and determination of her teammates. India clinched their first global title with that victory, signaling a new era for women's cricket in the nation.

Rana and teammate Shafali Verma credited their success to both current and past players. Verma, inspired by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, emphasized the team's commitment to continue winning future titles and serving as a beacon of hope for aspiring female athletes.