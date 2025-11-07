Left Menu

Chess Grandmasters on the March: Erigaisi and Harikrishna Shine

Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and P Harikrishna secured victories in the Chess World Cup's third round, advancing closer to the fourth round. Erigaisi outplayed Shamsiddin Vokhidov, while Harikrishna defeated Daniel Dardha. Other notable players included R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi, who both drew their matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panjim | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:28 IST
In a display of exceptional skill, Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi delivered a stunning victory against Shamsiddin Vokhidov in the Chess World Cup. His flawless performance continued, marking his third consecutive win and showcasing his tactical prowess on the board.

Meanwhile, P Harikrishna demonstrated his strategic brilliance, defeating young Belgian talent Daniel Dardha. The triumph places him alongside Erigaisi, both edging closer to securing spots in the fourth round, with only a draw required in their next games.

Additionally, R Praggnanandhaa's draw with Robert Hovhannisyan and Vidit Gujrathi's draw with Sam Shankland set a cautious but promising start for their campaigns in this prestigious tournament.

