Chess Grandmasters on the March: Erigaisi and Harikrishna Shine

In a display of exceptional skill, Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi delivered a stunning victory against Shamsiddin Vokhidov in the Chess World Cup. His flawless performance continued, marking his third consecutive win and showcasing his tactical prowess on the board.

Meanwhile, P Harikrishna demonstrated his strategic brilliance, defeating young Belgian talent Daniel Dardha. The triumph places him alongside Erigaisi, both edging closer to securing spots in the fourth round, with only a draw required in their next games.

Additionally, R Praggnanandhaa's draw with Robert Hovhannisyan and Vidit Gujrathi's draw with Sam Shankland set a cautious but promising start for their campaigns in this prestigious tournament.

