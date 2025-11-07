Left Menu

MS Dhoni to Continue Legacy with CSK in 2026 IPL

Chennai Super Kings confirms that cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni will participate in the 2026 Indian Premier League, assuring continued leadership presence. Dhoni is actively involved in strategic planning and team retention discussions, gearing up for next season with CSK despite past setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:45 IST
MS Dhoni to Continue Legacy with CSK in 2026 IPL
Chennai Super Kings
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Super Kings has put an end to speculation regarding Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future, confirming that the cricket icon will feature in the 2026 Indian Premier League season. The confirmation was made by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan through Cricbuzz, highlighting Dhoni's ongoing commitment to the team.

Dhoni remains a central figure in the franchise's strategic discussions, actively participating in retention and trade decisions as the team prepares for next season. A pivotal meeting involving Viswanathan, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, and coach Stephen Fleming is scheduled before the November 15 retention deadline.

At 44, Dhoni continues to be integral to CSK, having led the team to five IPL titles. If he plays next season, it will mark his 17th year with the franchise and his 19th in the IPL overall, demonstrating enduring impact in cricket's competitive landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

 Global
2
Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

 India
3
Brazil's Supreme Court Closes Doors on Bolsonaro's Appeal

Brazil's Supreme Court Closes Doors on Bolsonaro's Appeal

 Brazil
4
Cornell's $60M Settlement: A New Chapter in Civil Rights Compliance

Cornell's $60M Settlement: A New Chapter in Civil Rights Compliance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025