MS Dhoni to Continue Legacy with CSK in 2026 IPL

Chennai Super Kings has put an end to speculation regarding Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future, confirming that the cricket icon will feature in the 2026 Indian Premier League season. The confirmation was made by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan through Cricbuzz, highlighting Dhoni's ongoing commitment to the team.

Dhoni remains a central figure in the franchise's strategic discussions, actively participating in retention and trade decisions as the team prepares for next season. A pivotal meeting involving Viswanathan, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, and coach Stephen Fleming is scheduled before the November 15 retention deadline.

At 44, Dhoni continues to be integral to CSK, having led the team to five IPL titles. If he plays next season, it will mark his 17th year with the franchise and his 19th in the IPL overall, demonstrating enduring impact in cricket's competitive landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)