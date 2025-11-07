Mark Wood's Anticipation Grows as Ashes Series Nears

As the much-anticipated Ashes series approaches, England's fast bowler Mark Wood is ablaze with anticipation to return to the field. After enduring a grueling six-month rehabilitation following knee surgery, Wood, 35, hasn't played since the ICC Champions Trophy and is eager to make his mark against Australia when the series kicks off on November 21 at Perth's Optus Stadium.

While not fully recovered, Wood is optimistic about increasing his intensity as the series draws near. "I'm not sure my back looks forward to it, but I am excited about bowling again," Wood shared with ESPNcricinfo. Known for his fiery bowling, Wood was England's leading wicket-taker during the 2021-22 Ashes and is keen on improving his form.

With a carefully planned preparation phase, Wood and the team are gearing up to face their long-standing rivals in Australia. The pacer relishes the opportunity to bowl in front of a live audience again, after initially dull solo practice sessions. England hopes to secure their first away Ashes win since 2011, under captain Ben Stokes' leadership.