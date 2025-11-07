Left Menu

Mark Wood's Anticipation Grows as Ashes Series Nears

England's Mark Wood eagerly prepares to return to competitive cricket, following extensive rehabilitation from a knee injury. The seamer looks forward to the Ashes, emphasizing a strategic build-up to peak performance. England's squad, led by Ben Stokes, faces Australia in the eagerly awaited 2025-26 series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:52 IST
Mark Wood's Anticipation Grows as Ashes Series Nears
Mark Wood. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the much-anticipated Ashes series approaches, England's fast bowler Mark Wood is ablaze with anticipation to return to the field. After enduring a grueling six-month rehabilitation following knee surgery, Wood, 35, hasn't played since the ICC Champions Trophy and is eager to make his mark against Australia when the series kicks off on November 21 at Perth's Optus Stadium.

While not fully recovered, Wood is optimistic about increasing his intensity as the series draws near. "I'm not sure my back looks forward to it, but I am excited about bowling again," Wood shared with ESPNcricinfo. Known for his fiery bowling, Wood was England's leading wicket-taker during the 2021-22 Ashes and is keen on improving his form.

With a carefully planned preparation phase, Wood and the team are gearing up to face their long-standing rivals in Australia. The pacer relishes the opportunity to bowl in front of a live audience again, after initially dull solo practice sessions. England hopes to secure their first away Ashes win since 2011, under captain Ben Stokes' leadership.

TRENDING

1
First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

 Global
2
Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

 India
3
Brazil's Supreme Court Closes Doors on Bolsonaro's Appeal

Brazil's Supreme Court Closes Doors on Bolsonaro's Appeal

 Brazil
4
Cornell's $60M Settlement: A New Chapter in Civil Rights Compliance

Cornell's $60M Settlement: A New Chapter in Civil Rights Compliance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025