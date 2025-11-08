Left Menu

Footballer Banned for Racial Abuse: The Case of Milutin Osmajic

Preston North End player Milutin Osmajic received a nine-match ban for allegedly making a racist remark against Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri. The FA's independent commission found Osmajic's actions breached its rules. He was fined and required to take an education course, although he maintains his innocence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 00:12 IST
Footballer Banned for Racial Abuse: The Case of Milutin Osmajic

Preston North End footballer Milutin Osmajic has been suspended for nine matches following a charge of racial abuse against Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri. The incident occurred during a Championship game at Deepdale in February.

The Football Association ruled that Osmajic, a Montenegrin forward, committed an 'aggravated breach' as per FA Rule E3.2, due to racial references. Despite his denial, an independent Regulatory Commission found him guilty.

Osmajic, 26, has been fined £21,000 and mandated to attend a training course. Preston North End expressed their disappointment and maintain their support for Osmajic, who continues to assert his innocence.

TRENDING

1
First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

 Global
2
Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

 India
3
Brazil's Supreme Court Closes Doors on Bolsonaro's Appeal

Brazil's Supreme Court Closes Doors on Bolsonaro's Appeal

 Brazil
4
Cornell's $60M Settlement: A New Chapter in Civil Rights Compliance

Cornell's $60M Settlement: A New Chapter in Civil Rights Compliance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025