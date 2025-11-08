Footballer Banned for Racial Abuse: The Case of Milutin Osmajic

Preston North End footballer Milutin Osmajic has been suspended for nine matches following a charge of racial abuse against Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri. The incident occurred during a Championship game at Deepdale in February.

The Football Association ruled that Osmajic, a Montenegrin forward, committed an 'aggravated breach' as per FA Rule E3.2, due to racial references. Despite his denial, an independent Regulatory Commission found him guilty.

Osmajic, 26, has been fined £21,000 and mandated to attend a training course. Preston North End expressed their disappointment and maintain their support for Osmajic, who continues to assert his innocence.