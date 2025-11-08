Footballer Banned for Racial Abuse: The Case of Milutin Osmajic
Preston North End player Milutin Osmajic received a nine-match ban for allegedly making a racist remark against Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri. The FA's independent commission found Osmajic's actions breached its rules. He was fined and required to take an education course, although he maintains his innocence.
Preston North End footballer Milutin Osmajic has been suspended for nine matches following a charge of racial abuse against Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri. The incident occurred during a Championship game at Deepdale in February.
The Football Association ruled that Osmajic, a Montenegrin forward, committed an 'aggravated breach' as per FA Rule E3.2, due to racial references. Despite his denial, an independent Regulatory Commission found him guilty.
Osmajic, 26, has been fined £21,000 and mandated to attend a training course. Preston North End expressed their disappointment and maintain their support for Osmajic, who continues to assert his innocence.
