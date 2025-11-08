Left Menu

End of An Era: Russian Doping Scandal Concludes with Final Bans

The Russian doping crisis in track and field concludes with bans for 12 athletes, closing a chapter of scandal from the 2010s. The Athletics Integrity Unit's final cases relied on data from the Moscow anti-doping lab. Russia denies wrongdoing, and its track ban remains over the Ukraine invasion.

The Russian doping crisis that shook track and field in the 2010s has reached a symbolic conclusion, marked by the disqualification of 12 athletes in the final disciplinary cases stretching over the past decade.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), established in 2017 to tackle doping in track and field, announced these as the "last batch" of cases. This relied on data from Moscow's closed anti-doping laboratory, where cases were allegedly concealed.

The AIU, citing evidence from World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren, stated these cases unraveled the Russian state-sponsored doping scandal, a charge the Russian government consistently denies.

