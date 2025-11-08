Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Norris stretches lead after Piastri crashes in Sao Paulo sprint

The Australian's hopes disappeared on lap six of 24 when he lost control on the wet kerb at turn three and spun into the barriers. The race was then halted on lap eight, resuming with a rolling start after barrier repairs and Norris leading the field with Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in his slipstream.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 20:37 IST
UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Norris stretches lead after Piastri crashes in Sao Paulo sprint

Lando Norris stretched his Formula One championship lead to nine points after winning Saturday's Sao Paulo sprint while McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri crashed out in a big blow to his bid to get back on top.

The pair had started the day at Brazil's Interlagos circuit separated by a single point, with Norris on pole position and closest rival Piastri third on the grid. The Australian's hopes disappeared on lap six of 24 when he lost control on the wet kerb at turn three and spun into the barriers.

The race was then halted on lap eight, resuming with a rolling start after barrier repairs and Norris leading the field with Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in his slipstream. The race ended with double yellow flags waved after Sauber's home hero Gabriel Bortoleto crashed heavily, with Antonelli having to settle for second and 0.845 behind Norris. Russell took third place.

Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen finished fourth and is now 39 points behind Norris in third place overall. Qualifying for Sunday's main grand prix followed on Saturday. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leander Paes takes charge as Bengal Tennis Association president

Leander Paes takes charge as Bengal Tennis Association president

 India
2
Woman, lover strangle her husband to death in Faridabad

Woman, lover strangle her husband to death in Faridabad

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Rugby-Slow-starting Ireland pull away to crush Japan 41-10

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Slow-starting Ireland pull away to crush Japan 41-10

 Global
4
Kerala CM condemns students being made to sing RSS song onboard Vande Bharat Express

Kerala CM condemns students being made to sing RSS song onboard Vande Bharat...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025