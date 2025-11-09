Left Menu

Quiet comeback for Jemimah Rodrigues as Renegades outclass Heat in WBBL

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 09-11-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 12:28 IST
Quiet comeback for Jemimah Rodrigues as Renegades outclass Heat in WBBL
  • Country:
  • Australia

Jemimah Rodrigues' return to competitive cricket after the high of the World Cup triumph turned out to be a quiet one as the Indian batting superstar managed only six runs in her team Brisbane Heat's seven-wicket defeat against Melbourne Renegades in the Women's Big Bash League here Sunday.

Rodrigues, who was playing her first match since India's historic ODI World Cup win last week, looked eager to make an impact but got out after facing nine balls, edging Alice Capsey to Deandra Dottin at backward point.

Rodrigues' subdued return may have disappointed her growing fan base but her presence added star value to the contest. Brisbane Heat posted a video on their X handle, showing a smiling Jemimah making he way to the pitch, saying,'' I am here in Brisbane, can you believe it, very excited for today, let's go.'' Her early exit came at a crucial juncture as Heat could only post 133 all out in 20 overs.

Nadine de Klerk (40 off 38 balls) and Chinelle Henry (29 off 22) offered resistance, but the Renegades' spinners dominated proceedings. Skipper Georgia Wareham (3/12) and Alice Capsey (3/22) were outstanding in the middle overs, while Tess Flintoff (3/30) ensured there was no late flourish.

In reply, the Renegades chased down a revised target of 66 runs in 8 overs after a rain interruption, reaching the total in 7.3 overs. Courtney Webb led the way with an unbeaten 34 off 22 balls, steering her team home with skipper Wareham (16 not out) at the other end.

Brief Scores: Brisbane Heat Women: 133 in 20 overs (Nadine de Klerk 40, Chinelle Henry 29; Wareham 3/12, Capsey 3/22, Flintoff 3/30) Melbourne Renegades Women: 66/3 in 7.3 overs (Courtney Webb 34, Wareham 16 not out; Ginger 2/16, Hamilton 1/18).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central team to assess damage caused by cyclone Montha in six districts of Andhra

Central team to assess damage caused by cyclone Montha in six districts of A...

 India
2
UP: Maulana rapes girl of his madrassa in Sitapur, medical report refutes charges

UP: Maulana rapes girl of his madrassa in Sitapur, medical report refutes ch...

 India
3
NDA doesn't create rift among people on basis of religion, caste, creed: Rajnath Singh in Bihar's Aurangabad.

NDA doesn't create rift among people on basis of religion, caste, creed: Raj...

 India
4
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 8,260 crore in Uttarakhand.

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of development projects worth Rs ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025