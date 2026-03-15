Hamilton's Ferrari Renaissance: A Podium Return at the Chinese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton made a significant comeback for Ferrari with a third-place finish at the Chinese Grand Prix, marking his first podium since joining the Italian team. After a year without podiums, the seven-time Formula One champion felt that his first victory with Ferrari was now within reach.

Hamilton joined Ferrari in January last year but struggled through a challenging season. However, his recent performance has reignited his confidence, suggesting that a victory is closer than ever. Hamilton expressed his belief in Ferrari's capability and the potential for future successes.

Meanwhile, the race was won by Kimi Antonelli, who took over Hamilton's former seat. Mercedes' George Russell secured second place, continuing to lead the championship standings. As Mercedes celebrated another strong result, team boss Toto Wolff shared how much the success meant to him.

(With inputs from agencies.)