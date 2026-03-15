Hamilton's Ferrari Renaissance: A Podium Return at the Chinese Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton, returning to the podium for the first time with Ferrari, secured third place at the Chinese Grand Prix. Celebrating this achievement, Hamilton emphasized his growth since joining Ferrari. As Italian Kimi Antonelli won the race, Hamilton remained optimistic about the season's prospects and praised Ferrari's efforts.
Lewis Hamilton made a significant comeback for Ferrari with a third-place finish at the Chinese Grand Prix, marking his first podium since joining the Italian team. After a year without podiums, the seven-time Formula One champion felt that his first victory with Ferrari was now within reach.
Hamilton joined Ferrari in January last year but struggled through a challenging season. However, his recent performance has reignited his confidence, suggesting that a victory is closer than ever. Hamilton expressed his belief in Ferrari's capability and the potential for future successes.
Meanwhile, the race was won by Kimi Antonelli, who took over Hamilton's former seat. Mercedes' George Russell secured second place, continuing to lead the championship standings. As Mercedes celebrated another strong result, team boss Toto Wolff shared how much the success meant to him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kimi Antonelli's Historic Victory: A New Era for Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton Celebrates Ferrari Podium Finish Behind Former Team Mercedes
Kimi Antonelli's Historic Win: The New Prodigy of Formula One
Middle East Conflict Halts Formula One Races
Middle East Conflict Forces Formula One to Withdraw Grands Prix