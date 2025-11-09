Yashdeep stuns Koreans, Anshika impresses as India take second spot in recurve

Unheralded Yashdeep Bhoge upstaged the fancied Koreans to top the men's recurve qualification, while rookie Anshika Kumari also produced a surprise top-five finish in the women's section as the Asian Archery Championships got underway, here on Sunday.

The inexperienced duo's splendid performances propelled India to the second spot in the team rankings, placing them in the opposite half of the draw from their traditional nemesis and heavyweights South Korea, who expectedly topped both men's and women's qualifications.

Indian recurve archery has endured a prolonged slump, failing to secure a men's medal at the 2023 edition where only the women's team salvaged a bronze.

But Bhoge and Anshika's breakthrough performances have rekindled hopes of ending that drought this week.

Incidentally, the Koreans have fielded a relatively second-string side, especially in the men's recurve section which has lesser-known archers.

Meanwhile, there were some major shockers too, as top-ranked Indians Deepika and Dhiraj both missed out on team berths after finishing outside the country's top-three bracket.

Making a comeback after two years, Bhoge, who last competed internationally at the Chengdu Summer World University Games in July 2023, shot 687 out of 720 to grab top spot, ahead of Korean duo Seo Mingi (681) and Kim Yeachan (679).

His effort took India to second place in the team standings, behind Korea.

Two-time Olympian, Atanu Das marked his return with a seventh-place finish (668), while Rahul (11th) completed the men's team lineup, edging out Dhiraj Bommadevara (13th; 665), who continued to struggle post the Paris Olympics.

The 25-year-old Bhoge's only previous international medal came in the mixed event gold at the 2019 Asia Cup Leg 1 in Bangkok.

In the women's recurve section, 25-year-old Bihar archer Anshika, who made her debut season on the World Cup circuit this year, emerged as the top Indian with 660 points, securing fifth position overall -- ahead of Olympians Ankita Bhakat (9th; 655) and Sangeeta (11th; 649).

Four-time Olympian Deepika Kumari endured a disappointing outing, finishing 12th with 649, and missing the team cut.

As expected, the Koreans dominated the women's qualification, sweeping the top four places through Jang Min-hee, Nam Su-hyeon, Kim Surin, and Lee Ga-hyun.

Compound domination continues ================== With the recurve squad still trying to regain the old mojo, it was once again the compound archers who underlined India's strength.

The women's team dominated qualification, with all four archers finishing in the top-five.

Deepshikha (705), aged 20, led the field by a solitary point over Korean Park Yerin (704), while star archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam (703) and 17-year-old Prithika Pradeep (702) finished third and fourth respectively to form the team lineup.

Despite finishing fifth with 701 points, 20-year-old Chikitha Taniparthi missed out as only the top three make the team.

The result reaffirmed India's growing depth in compound archery which is set to make its Olympic debut at Los Angeles 2028 in the mixed team format.

India's compound women's team earned top seeding and will face Vietnam in their opening team elimination match in the small eight-team draw.

In the men's compound qualification, veteran Abhishek Verma (713) finished second, two points behind Korean Kim Jongho (715).

Sahil Jadhav (709) and Prathamesh Fuge (707), placed fourth and sixth respectively, joined Verma in the mens team that secured the second seed.

The compound mixed team, comprising Verma and Deepshikha, also took the second seeding.

Returning to his original compound discipline after a brief switch to recurve to pursue Olympic qualification, Prathamesh Jawkar failed to make the team, finishing 11th individually.

