Ajeetesh Sandhu finishes T-37 at Singapore Open

Indian golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu finished T-37 with an aggregate of 9-under 279 after carding a 70 in the final round at the USD 2 million Moutai Singapore Open here on Sunday.

Yosuke Asaji became the first player from Japan to win the tournament in nearly 50 years, after he beat Korea's Jeunghun Wang on the first hole of a sudden-death play-off.

Asaji made a birdie putt from six feet in the play-off, on the par-five 18th on the New Course at Singapore Island Country Club, after Wang found water with his second and ended with a six.

Thailand's Rattanon Wannasrichan (66) and Korean Soomin Lee (69) tied for the third, one shot back, in the penultimate event of the season on The International Series -- the set of upper-tier events on the Asian Tour that offer a pathway to the LIV Golf League.

