Rugby-Argentina snuff out Welsh hopes of debut win for new coach

Argentina denied Wales a winning start under new coach Steve Tandy with an emphatic 52-28 victory at the Principality Stadium on Sunday. Argentina outscored Wales seven tries to four, quickly ending hopes of a change in fortune for the beleaguered Welsh, who had suffered a record-breaking 18-match losing streak before victory in their last international in Japan in July.

But it is now one win in their last 20 tests as Geronimo Prisciantelli (2), Pedro Delgado, Simon Benitez Cruz, Mateo Carreras, Bautista Delguy and Santiago Grondona scored tries for Argentina while Tomos Williams, Dewi Lake, Jac Morgan and Blair Murray went over for Wales. Santiago Carreras had a 100% return with his kicking, slotting over seven conversions and a penalty, while Dan Edwards was successful with his three conversions and Jarrod Evans another. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

