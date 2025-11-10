Left Menu

Rugby-All Blacks winger Clarke ruled out of England showdown

New Zealand winger Caleb Clarke has been ruled out of Saturday's test against England at Twickenham after failing a head injury assessment following a head-knock in the 25-17 win over Scotland. After England, Scott Robertson's New Zealand finish off the season-ending tour against struggling Wales. Barrett aside, Holland said the players were "a bit beaten-up with bangs and knocks" after a long season but all were available for England.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2025 05:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 05:16 IST
Rugby-All Blacks winger Clarke ruled out of England showdown

New Zealand winger Caleb Clarke has been ruled out of Saturday's test against England at Twickenham after failing a head injury assessment following a head-knock in the 25-17 win over Scotland. Clarke's setback follows ankle problems which have limited the outside back to three tests this year.

"It's unlucky for him," All Blacks assistant coach Jason Holland told New Zealand media. "Caleb is a loss, and we've got a couple of big decisions to be made in the next couple of days about how we get the best guys on the park to start and finish the game."

All Blacks captain and lock Scott Barrett is expected to be back for the England clash, though, after missing the Murrayfield win with leg lacerations. Beating England will keep the All Blacks on track to complete a "Grand Slam" of wins over the home nations for the first time since 2010.

England had a convincing 38-18 win over Fiji over the weekend after humbling Australia 25-7. After England, Scott Robertson's New Zealand finish off the season-ending tour against struggling Wales.

Barrett aside, Holland said the players were "a bit beaten-up with bangs and knocks" after a long season but all were available for England.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters Sports News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - November 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - November 10

 Global
4
UPDATE 2-US Senate to vote on bill that would end federal shutdown

UPDATE 2-US Senate to vote on bill that would end federal shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025