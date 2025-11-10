Left Menu

Ironman 70.3 Spurs Fitness and Tourism in Goa

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for encouraging youth to engage in fitness events like Ironman 70.3. The event, praised for boosting the Fit India movement, saw participation from young leaders and is viewed as promoting tourism and sports culture in Goa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 10-11-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a nod to the growing sports culture in India, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose support is fostering youth participation in events like the Ironman 70.3. The event, hosted in Goa, aligns with the Fit India movement, encouraging a healthier lifestyle among young Indians.

Prime Minister Modi commended the heightened involvement of young people in such challenging competitions, highlighting the success of BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya and K. Annamalai, who completed the rigorous Ironman triathlon. Recognizing their achievements on social media, Sawant emphasized the broader impact of such events on local tourism and sports awareness.

Writing on X, formerly known for being a major social media platform, Chief Minister Sawant thanked PM Modi and lauded the success of the event for driving fitness and tourism. Pledging to continue hosting international endurance events, Sawant noted the contributions of participants, organizers, and volunteers. This echoes Goa's commitment to becoming a hub for sporting events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

