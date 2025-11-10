World Super Kabaddi League Appoints Ravindra Shetty for Innovative Transformations

The World Super Kabaddi League (WSKL) is thrilled to announce the appointment of international coach Ravindra Shetty as its Technical Director, an appointment set to drive significant advancements in the league.

Entrusted with overseeing the league's technical framework, Shetty is poised to bring his extensive experience to elevate the competition's structure, enhance referee and coach development, and introduce innovative playing formats. His vision is to create a league that displays the true potential of kabaddi to a global audience.

Shetty's illustrious coaching career spans leading the Karnataka state team and India's junior team, as well as the current head coach for Thailand's national team. He is also notable for developing kabaddi formats that have gained official recognition and are featured in international competitions such as the SEA Games.

