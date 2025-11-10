Jyoti Singh Leads India in Junior World Cup Challenge

Jyoti Singh will spearhead the Indian squad as the team heads for the FIH Women's Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile, from November 25 to December 13. Hockey India announced a 20-member team, including 18 players and two alternates, exhibiting a strong mix of talent.

Former India international, Tushar Khandker, who coaches the team, expressed satisfaction with the squad's current form, emphasizing discipline as a cornerstone of their strategy. He noted the squad's improvements in defensive structures and scoring abilities, lauding their progress in recent months.

Placed in Pool C, India will play against Namibia on December 1, followed by matches with Germany and Ireland. The tournament's knockout phases will begin on December 7. Key positions are filled with experienced players like Nidhi and Engil Harsha in goal, and a formidable forward line aiming for a strong offensive showcase.

(With inputs from agencies.)