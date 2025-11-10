Left Menu

Gambhir's Game Plan: A Transparent Approach to World Cup Victory

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir stresses transparency, honesty, and fitness in preparations for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. He highlights the importance of testing players under pressure, using Shubman Gill's captaincy success as an example, as they aim to retain the title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:27 IST
Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the Indian cricket team, has underscored the need for transparency and honesty within the team's dressing room environment. As the T20 World Cup approaches, with matches slated next year in India and Sri Lanka, Gambhir highlights the necessity for players to prioritize fitness to achieve the desired goals.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on X, Gambhir remarked, "Our dressing room has been very transparent and honest, and we aim to maintain that. I think we're still not at our target for the T20 World Cup. Hopefully, the players understand the importance of being fit. We have three months left to reach where we need to be." He also emphasized the value of testing players under pressure, citing Shubman Gill's elevation as Test captain.

Gill demonstrated exceptional batting performance during his debut series as captain against England earlier this year, facilitating a 2-2 draw with a remarkable 754 runs at an average of 75.40. His captaincy prowess was further displayed in a 2-0 series victory over the West Indies at home last month. However, a recent 1-2 series defeat against Australia in the ODIs presented a challenge. Gambhir's next task is preparing for the two-match Test series against South Africa at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, beginning November 14. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

