Transforming Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium: A New Sports City Vision

The iconic Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, a landmark in the national capital, is poised for a major transformation as it's set to be dismantled to pave the way for a new Sports City. This ambitious project will accommodate all major sports disciplines and provide lodging facilities for athletes, according to a source from the sports ministry.

While covering 102 acres, the stadium's redevelopment is still at a proposal phase, and no definitive timelines have been set. Authorities are assessing sports cities in Qatar and Australia to finalize the project's modalities and ensure the creation of world-class infrastructure.

The new Sports City aims to become a versatile sporting hub, much like Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex. It will offer facilities for various sports, including cricket, aquatics, tennis, and athletics, enabling both high-level training and the hosting of major events.

(With inputs from agencies.)