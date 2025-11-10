Left Menu

Transforming Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium: A New Sports City Vision

The Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in the national capital is set to be dismantled and rebuilt as a comprehensive Sports City. This facility aims to include various sporting disciplines and athlete accommodations. Plans are still in proposal stages with inspirations taken from Qatar and Australia's sports facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, a landmark in the national capital, is poised for a major transformation as it's set to be dismantled to pave the way for a new Sports City. This ambitious project will accommodate all major sports disciplines and provide lodging facilities for athletes, according to a source from the sports ministry.

While covering 102 acres, the stadium's redevelopment is still at a proposal phase, and no definitive timelines have been set. Authorities are assessing sports cities in Qatar and Australia to finalize the project's modalities and ensure the creation of world-class infrastructure.

The new Sports City aims to become a versatile sporting hub, much like Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex. It will offer facilities for various sports, including cricket, aquatics, tennis, and athletics, enabling both high-level training and the hosting of major events.

