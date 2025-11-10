Left Menu

Indian Athlete Faces Three-Year Ban for Doping Test Evasion

The Athletics Integrity Unit has upheld a three-year ban for Indian runner Varsha Tekam for evading a doping test. Tekam disappeared after being notified for testing following her third-place finish in the Pune Half Marathon. This act is a serious doping violation with an initial four-year ban, reduced to three since she confessed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:32 IST
Indian Athlete Faces Three-Year Ban for Doping Test Evasion
  • Country:
  • India

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has reaffirmed the three-year doping ban on Indian long-distance runner Varsha Tekam for evading a doping test. The AIU emphasized the importance of compliance once an athlete is notified for testing.

On June 5, Varsha Tekam faced a three-year suspension after failing to appear for a required doping test after her third-place finish in the Pune Half Marathon. Despite being notified by a Doping Control Officer, she evaded testing under the pretense of getting water, only to disappear into the crowd.

After a thorough search and repeated announcements, Tekam could not be found. Her inability to submit to sample collection was deemed a severe violation under Rule 2.3. Although the typical punishment is a four-year ban, her early admission led to a reduced suspension period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Currencies Shift Amid U.S. Government Reopening Hopes

Global Currencies Shift Amid U.S. Government Reopening Hopes

 Global
2
Family Tragedy: Brothers' Feud Leads to Double Murder

Family Tragedy: Brothers' Feud Leads to Double Murder

 India
3
Bihar's High-Stakes Electoral Battle: Key Players and Dynamics

Bihar's High-Stakes Electoral Battle: Key Players and Dynamics

 India
4
Shivakumar Accuses EC of Voter List Mismanagement in Bihar

Shivakumar Accuses EC of Voter List Mismanagement in Bihar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025