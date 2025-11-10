Indian Athlete Faces Three-Year Ban for Doping Test Evasion

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has reaffirmed the three-year doping ban on Indian long-distance runner Varsha Tekam for evading a doping test. The AIU emphasized the importance of compliance once an athlete is notified for testing.

On June 5, Varsha Tekam faced a three-year suspension after failing to appear for a required doping test after her third-place finish in the Pune Half Marathon. Despite being notified by a Doping Control Officer, she evaded testing under the pretense of getting water, only to disappear into the crowd.

After a thorough search and repeated announcements, Tekam could not be found. Her inability to submit to sample collection was deemed a severe violation under Rule 2.3. Although the typical punishment is a four-year ban, her early admission led to a reduced suspension period.

(With inputs from agencies.)