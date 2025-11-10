Nagelsmann Focused on Securing World Cup Qualification for Germany

Germany's head coach, Julian Nagelsmann, is concentrating on ensuring his team achieves two crucial victories in their final World Cup qualifiers. Germany's path to the tournament hinges on these performances against Luxembourg and Slovakia, aiming for top placement in Group A.

During a press conference, Nagelsmann stressed the importance of a balanced squad. He is keen on covering every position adequately while focusing on securing six points from the remaining matches to seal World Cup qualification on their own merit.

Despite omitting Angelo Stiller from the squad, Nagelsmann mentioned a potential future comeback, affirming that Stiller's current form is promising but sees others as more fitting for the immediate task. Germany, leading the group on goal difference, cannot afford complacency after past unexpected setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)