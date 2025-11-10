Nagelsmann Focused on Securing World Cup Qualification for Germany
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is determined to win the final two World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Slovakia to secure automatic qualification. He emphasizes squad balance and immediate success. Despite leaving Angelo Stiller out, Nagelsmann remains optimistic about Stiller's future potential.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's head coach, Julian Nagelsmann, is concentrating on ensuring his team achieves two crucial victories in their final World Cup qualifiers. Germany's path to the tournament hinges on these performances against Luxembourg and Slovakia, aiming for top placement in Group A.
During a press conference, Nagelsmann stressed the importance of a balanced squad. He is keen on covering every position adequately while focusing on securing six points from the remaining matches to seal World Cup qualification on their own merit.
Despite omitting Angelo Stiller from the squad, Nagelsmann mentioned a potential future comeback, affirming that Stiller's current form is promising but sees others as more fitting for the immediate task. Germany, leading the group on goal difference, cannot afford complacency after past unexpected setbacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Two trains collide in Slovakia, injuries reported
UPDATE 1-Two trains crash in Slovakia injuring multiple passengers
High Court Challenges Delay on MLA Disqualification Decision
Supreme Court Rules: Non-Disclosure of Conviction Leads to Election Disqualification
Transatlantic Energy Alliance: Poland Boosts LNG Imports to Aid Ukraine and Slovakia