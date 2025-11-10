Left Menu

West Bengal Honors Cricket Star with New Stadium in Siliguri

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced plans to honor cricketer Richa Ghosh with a stadium in her hometown, Siliguri. The 'Richa Cricket Stadium' will be built on a 27-acre plot to inspire young athletes. Ghosh was also awarded the ‘Banga Bhushan’ and a DSP position.

West Bengal is set to honor one of its sports stars with a dedicated stadium. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that Siliguri, the hometown of World Cup-winning cricketer Richa Ghosh, will see the construction of the 'Richa Cricket Stadium.'

The announcement came during Banerjee's visit to Siliguri, where she highlighted the significance of the project. 'The stadium will be built on a 27-acre plot at the Chandmani Tea Estate, paying tribute to Richa's accomplishments and encouraging young cricketers in the region,' she stated.

Ghosh, a vital player in the women's World Cup-winning team, was also recently recognized with the 'Banga Bhushan' award and appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

