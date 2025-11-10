Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir: No Celebrations for Series Setback

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir refrains from celebrating despite individual brilliance from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the final ODI against Australia. Though fans rejoiced the pair's performance, Gambhir emphasized that the ultimate series defeat overshadows personal achievements, as the nation shifts focus to upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:40 IST
India head coach Gautam Gambhir (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India's cricket head coach Gautam Gambhir has stated that despite an outstanding display from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, he cannot celebrate the recent 2-1 ODI series loss to Australia. Fans were thrilled by the duo's exceptional chase in the third ODI, with Rohit Sharma scoring 121 not out and Virat Kohli returning with 74 not out.

The team achieved their target with 69 balls remaining, creating a moment of triumph amid an otherwise disappointing series conclusion. Gambhir, acknowledging the fine performances, maintained that as a coach, the overall series loss cannot be a cause for celebration. He emphasized that individual accomplishments do not trump the collective goal of winning for the country.

As India prepares to challenge South Africa in a two-Test series at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, the focus shifts towards upcoming fixtures. The return of cricketing stalwarts Rohit and Virat is anticipated for the ODIs scheduled to start on November 30 in Ranchi.

