Germany's World Cup Pursuit: Unyielding Determination

With the World Cup qualifiers drawing to a close, Germany's coach Julian Nagelsmann remains resolute in his goal to secure two victories to earn an automatic spot in next year's tournament.

Facing Luxembourg and Slovakia in the coming days, Germany sits atop Group A and aims to maintain its lead, ensuring qualification without relying on other results. The focus is solely on achieving success through the team's performance.

Despite leaving out midfielder Angelo Stiller, Nagelsmann emphasized that the door remains open for him in future squad selections. Germany's trajectory towards the World Cup highlights their intent to make a significant impact following disappointing exits in recent tournaments.