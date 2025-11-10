Snowstorm Triumph: Atletico Ottawa's Icy Glory

In a historic Canadian Premier League final, Atletico Ottawa emerged victorious against Cavalry FC with a gripping 2-1 win under unprecedented weather conditions. The match, played in a swirling blizzard, saw Mexican midfielder David Rodriguez stealing the spotlight with a phenomenal 'icicle kick' that equalized the game.

Fraser Aird initially put Cavalry ahead with a penalty in the 33rd minute, celebrated with a daring snowy knee slide. Rodriguez quickly responded eight minutes later, equalizing with a breathtaking bicycle kick that thundered under the crossbar, further exciting the fiercely dedicated fans despite freezing temperatures.

The snowstorm, which stopped the game every 15 minutes for line clearing, did not deter Rodriguez who sealed the victory with impressive finesse, chipping over Cavalry goalkeeper Marco Carducci in extra time. Founded in 2020 by Spain's Atletico Madrid, Atletico Ottawa's win is a testament to their growing prowess in Canadian soccer.

