Ganguly Calls for Shami's Return to Indian Cricket: Skill and Fitness Back on Track

Sourav Ganguly advocates for Mohammed Shami’s return to the Indian cricket team, emphasizing Shami's fitness and exceptional bowling skills. Despite Shami's impressive performance in domestic matches, concerns about his recurring injuries and the selection committee's decisions might affect his comeback. Dhruv Jurel's potential inclusion in the Test series is also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:07 IST
Mohammed Shami
  • Country:
  • India

Sourav Ganguly, former captain of the Indian cricket team, has expressed a desire to see Mohammed Shami reinstated in the team, highlighting his current form and fitness. Ganguly's comments came amidst the backdrop of Shami being overlooked by the selection committee for the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa.

Ganguly pointed out Shami's standout performance in the Ranji Trophy matches, where he was instrumental in securing victories for Bengal with 15 wickets across several games. Post a successful recovery from ankle surgery, Shami's skills, according to Ganguly, make him a viable candidate for Tests, One-day Internationals, and T20 formats for India.

The debate extends to the selection of Dhruv Jurel for the Test series, with Ganguly noting Jurel's batting prowess. As the series approaches, the matches also mark the return of Rishabh Pant, raising further discussions on the composition of the team's lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

