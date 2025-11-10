Ferrari's Challenge: When Unity Drives Success
Ferrari's Formula One team faced a challenging weekend in Brazil with double retirements. Chairman John Elkann urged drivers to focus on driving, citing a contrast with Ferrari's success at the World Endurance Championships in Bahrain. Ferrari aims for improvement to finish second in the championship.
- Country:
- Italy
Ferrari Chairman John Elkann urged drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to focus on their driving after a difficult race weekend in Brazil, highlighting the team's third occasion without a single point this season.
In a contrasting feat, Ferrari secured the World Endurance Championships in Bahrain last weekend. Elkann drew parallels between this victory and the disappointments in Brazil, emphasizing potential team unity issues within the Formula One team.
The chairman, while acknowledging improvements made by engineers and mechanics, said there's room for drivers to concentrate more on racing. Ferrari, who ranked close second last season, struggles in fourth place now, and aims for second in the championship standings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Motor racing-Verstappen to start from pitlane in Sao Paulo
Lando Norris Takes Pole in Sao Paulo, Extends F1 Championship Lead
Lando Norris on Pole for Sao Paulo Sprint Showdown
Motor racing-Piastri says he can still be champion despite Sao Paulo setbacks
Motor racing-Piastri crashes out of Sao Paulo sprint, Norris leads