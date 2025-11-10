Left Menu

Ferrari's Challenge: When Unity Drives Success

Ferrari's Formula One team faced a challenging weekend in Brazil with double retirements. Chairman John Elkann urged drivers to focus on driving, citing a contrast with Ferrari's success at the World Endurance Championships in Bahrain. Ferrari aims for improvement to finish second in the championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Ferrari Chairman John Elkann urged drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to focus on their driving after a difficult race weekend in Brazil, highlighting the team's third occasion without a single point this season.

In a contrasting feat, Ferrari secured the World Endurance Championships in Bahrain last weekend. Elkann drew parallels between this victory and the disappointments in Brazil, emphasizing potential team unity issues within the Formula One team.

The chairman, while acknowledging improvements made by engineers and mechanics, said there's room for drivers to concentrate more on racing. Ferrari, who ranked close second last season, struggles in fourth place now, and aims for second in the championship standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

