Ferrari's Challenge: When Unity Drives Success

Ferrari Chairman John Elkann urged drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to focus on their driving after a difficult race weekend in Brazil, highlighting the team's third occasion without a single point this season.

In a contrasting feat, Ferrari secured the World Endurance Championships in Bahrain last weekend. Elkann drew parallels between this victory and the disappointments in Brazil, emphasizing potential team unity issues within the Formula One team.

The chairman, while acknowledging improvements made by engineers and mechanics, said there's room for drivers to concentrate more on racing. Ferrari, who ranked close second last season, struggles in fourth place now, and aims for second in the championship standings.

