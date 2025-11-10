Arsenal's Rising Star Katie Reid Faces Major Setback with ACL Injury

Arsenal's defender Katie Reid has suffered a season-ending injury, the club revealed on Monday. The 19-year-old ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during training and joins an unfortunate list of Women's Super League players afflicted with similar injuries this season.

Reid, who was enjoying a breakout season, was recently called up to the England senior team in October. Unfortunately, this promising phase was cut short as she had to withdraw due to a minor injury before this major setback. She is among a notable list of Arsenal players, including Manuela Zinsberger and Michelle Agyemang, affected by ACL injuries.

Following Reid's injury, England international Lotte Wubben-Moy started in her place during Arsenal's 1-1 draw against Chelsea. As it stands, Arsenal is fourth in the WSL table, trailing leaders Manchester City by six points after eight games.

