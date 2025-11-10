Left Menu

Arsenal's Rising Star Katie Reid Faces Major Setback with ACL Injury

Arsenal defender Katie Reid has ruptured her ACL and will miss the rest of the season. She is the seventh WSL player this season to suffer such an injury. Despite a promising start and an England call-up, Reid now faces a prolonged recovery period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:26 IST
Arsenal's defender Katie Reid has suffered a season-ending injury, the club revealed on Monday. The 19-year-old ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during training and joins an unfortunate list of Women's Super League players afflicted with similar injuries this season.

Reid, who was enjoying a breakout season, was recently called up to the England senior team in October. Unfortunately, this promising phase was cut short as she had to withdraw due to a minor injury before this major setback. She is among a notable list of Arsenal players, including Manuela Zinsberger and Michelle Agyemang, affected by ACL injuries.

Following Reid's injury, England international Lotte Wubben-Moy started in her place during Arsenal's 1-1 draw against Chelsea. As it stands, Arsenal is fourth in the WSL table, trailing leaders Manchester City by six points after eight games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

