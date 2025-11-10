Security Tightened at Arun Jaitley Stadium Following Red Fort Blast

In light of a recent high-intensity blast near the Red Fort, Delhi authorities announced plans to enhance security at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The increased precautions are in response to the final day of the Ranji Trophy Group D match between Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir.

The explosion, which took place on Monday evening near Red Fort metro station, resulted in significant devastation. At least eight people lost their lives, and more than two dozen were injured in the incident.

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary, Ashok Sharma, confirmed the request for additional police presence. He expressed concerns over the stadium's proximity to the explosion site, urging immediate deployment of security personnel.