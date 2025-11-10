Left Menu

Security Tightened at Arun Jaitley Stadium Following Red Fort Blast

Following a high-intensity blast near the Red Fort, security will be increased at Arun Jaitley Stadium for the final day of the Ranji Trophy Group D match between Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir. The blast resulted in multiple casualties and injuries, prompting tighter security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:47 IST
Security Tightened at Arun Jaitley Stadium Following Red Fort Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In light of a recent high-intensity blast near the Red Fort, Delhi authorities announced plans to enhance security at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The increased precautions are in response to the final day of the Ranji Trophy Group D match between Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir.

The explosion, which took place on Monday evening near Red Fort metro station, resulted in significant devastation. At least eight people lost their lives, and more than two dozen were injured in the incident.

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary, Ashok Sharma, confirmed the request for additional police presence. He expressed concerns over the stadium's proximity to the explosion site, urging immediate deployment of security personnel.

TRENDING

1
Former Minister Faces Arrest in $14.86 Million Fraud Case

Former Minister Faces Arrest in $14.86 Million Fraud Case

 Nigeria
2
Tragedy at Red Fort: Leaders Express Grief and Call for Investigation

Tragedy at Red Fort: Leaders Express Grief and Call for Investigation

 India
3
Key Contests and Security Tightened Ahead of Bihar's Crucial Second Polling Phase

Key Contests and Security Tightened Ahead of Bihar's Crucial Second Polling ...

 India
4
Warren Buffett Endorses Successor Greg Abel as New Berkshire Hathaway CEO

Warren Buffett Endorses Successor Greg Abel as New Berkshire Hathaway CEO

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025