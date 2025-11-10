HS Prannoy Returns at Kumamoto Masters 2025

Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy is all set to make a comeback after a one-month hiatus at the Kumamoto Masters Japan 2025, kicking off tomorrow. Prannoy, a bronze medallist at the Badminton World Championships, withdrew from September's Korea Open due to injury, reports Olympics.com.

The season has proven challenging for the 33-year-old Prannoy, who hasn't advanced beyond the second round in 14 BWF World Tour events this year, with eight first-round eliminations. Meanwhile, Paris 2024 semi-finalist Lakshya Sen also eyes the tournament at Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium to bolster his chances for the World Tour Finals qualification.

Sitting 13th in the Race to Finals rankings, Sen stands as the only Indian singles player with a feasible shot at the season-ending event, which welcomes the top eight players annually. His performance at the Japan Masters, a BWF Super 500 tier event, is pivotal for his ascent in the rankings.

Sen faces a mixed-bag season marked by early exits juxtaposed with quarter-final and semi-final achievements, peaking as runner-up at the Hong Kong Open, as per Olympics.com. Also in the men's singles draw are Ayush Shetty, US Open champion, alongside Kiran George and Tharun Mannepalli.

On the women's side, with PV Sindhu concluding her season and other top players like Anmol Kharb pulling out, 17-year-old Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye emerges as India's sole contender, starting from qualifiers. Known for her role as young Saina Nehwal in a biopic, she's participated in just two Super 100 BWF events before.

In doubles, with Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy withdrawing, attention turns to Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde in the Kumamoto Masters doubles line-up, representing India's hopes at the tournament. (ANI)

