Turkish Soccer Scandal: Betting Ring Exposed

An investigation has led to the arrest of Eyupspor Chairman Murat Ozkaya and others in Turkey for alleged betting on soccer clashes. The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has suspended over 1,000 players. Many referees are implicated. FIFA is yet to comment on the scandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:25 IST
A sweeping probe into illegal betting on soccer has resulted in major arrests in Turkey, including Eyupspor Chairman Murat Ozkaya. The investigation reveals a deep-rooted betting scandal involving several referees and players, sending shockwaves through the sport's top echelons.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has responded by suspending 1,024 players, including 27 from the top league, as they face an investigation by the Professional Football Disciplinary Council. These developments have also led to a temporary suspension of second and third-tier league matches.

The TFF aims to negotiate a 15-day transfer window with FIFA to manage squad deficiencies. With over 371 referees found to have betting accounts, this scandal is being described as a "moral crisis" by TFF President Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu, painting a bleak picture of Turkish football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

