Sourav Ganguly Applauds Shubman Gill: India's Perfect Captain

Former Indian cricket legend and captain, Sourav Ganguly, has lauded the performance of current Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, hailing him as 'a perfect captain.' Ganguly's remarks come as India gears up to face South Africa in an upcoming series starting on Friday.

Ganguly specifically praised Gill's leadership prowess showcased during India's tour of England, which saw the young 26-year-old navigate the challenges of captaining in unfamiliar conditions. Gill's batting during the series was impressive, as he achieved a draw against a formidable full-strength England team. The former captain highlighted Gill's ability to inspire the team and set a new benchmark in India's cricket history.

Gill led India to a series victory against the West Indies, showcasing his leadership with a century. Under Gill's captaincy, India has made a strong start in the World Test Championship 2025-27, securing four wins out of seven matches. India thus holds third place in the points table and aims to maintain this momentum against the reigning champions South Africa, hoping for continued success.

