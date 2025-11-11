Sergio Perez Eyes Formula 1 Revival with Cadillac Debut
Sergio Perez, recently confirmed as a driver for Cadillac's new F1 team debuting next season, aspires to return to the podium despite the team's expected slow start. Partnered with Valtteri Bottas, Perez aims to leverage his extensive experience to propel the team to success.
Sergio Perez, who recently inked a deal to drive for Cadillac's inaugural Formula One team next season, is optimistic about returning to the podium against the odds. Despite the team's expected initial struggles, the Mexican driver is determined to make a mark.
Partnered with the seasoned Valtteri Bottas, the team boasts a wealth of experience, with both drivers having a combined 527 race starts and 16 grand prix wins. Though sidelined for a year, Perez is keen to add to his 39 career podium finishes.
Supported by General Motors, Cadillac's well-resourced team is preparing rigorously, with Perez already testing a 2023 Ferrari to refine teamwork and strategy. Enthusiastic fans are showing strong support, sparking excitement for Cadillac's F1 venture.
