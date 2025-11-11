Left Menu

Sergio Perez Eyes Formula 1 Revival with Cadillac Debut

Sergio Perez, recently confirmed as a driver for Cadillac's new F1 team debuting next season, aspires to return to the podium despite the team's expected slow start. Partnered with Valtteri Bottas, Perez aims to leverage his extensive experience to propel the team to success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 01:12 IST
Sergio Perez Eyes Formula 1 Revival with Cadillac Debut
Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez, who recently inked a deal to drive for Cadillac's inaugural Formula One team next season, is optimistic about returning to the podium against the odds. Despite the team's expected initial struggles, the Mexican driver is determined to make a mark.

Partnered with the seasoned Valtteri Bottas, the team boasts a wealth of experience, with both drivers having a combined 527 race starts and 16 grand prix wins. Though sidelined for a year, Perez is keen to add to his 39 career podium finishes.

Supported by General Motors, Cadillac's well-resourced team is preparing rigorously, with Perez already testing a 2023 Ferrari to refine teamwork and strategy. Enthusiastic fans are showing strong support, sparking excitement for Cadillac's F1 venture.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Urgent Demand: Air Traffic Control Crisis Amid Longest Government Shutdown

Trump's Urgent Demand: Air Traffic Control Crisis Amid Longest Government Sh...

 Global
2
Investors Breathe Easy as U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End

Investors Breathe Easy as U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End

 Global
3
Zohran Mamdani: Shaping the Future of NYC with Experience and Innovation

Zohran Mamdani: Shaping the Future of NYC with Experience and Innovation

 Global
4
From Terrorist to Diplomat: Sharaa's Washington Journey

From Terrorist to Diplomat: Sharaa's Washington Journey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025