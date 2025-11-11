Mitchell Starc Calls for Bowling-Friendly Ashes Pitches

Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc has called on pitch curators to maintain bowler-friendly conditions for the Ashes series, cautioning against prioritizing revenue over competitive play. With England's aggressive "Bazball" approach in mind, Starc emphasizes the importance of pitches that offer challenge to both batters and bowlers.

The fast bowler's remarks come after Australia's success in the previous home series against India, where balanced pitches played a crucial role. Starc, who recently left T20I to focus on tests, insists that competitive surfaces are essential for maintaining cricket's integrity.

Ahead of the Ashes series-opener in Perth, starting on November 21, Starc is optimistic about his rhythm after a long red-ball cricket hiatus. His performance in the Sheffield Shield has bolstered his confidence as he continues to prepare for the challenge against England.