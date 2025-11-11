Ian Botham Criticizes England's Ashes Preparations

Former England cricket captain Ian Botham has voiced concerns over the team's preparations for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia. Botham pointed out the insufficient practice time England's cricket team has had in Australian conditions, raising doubts about their readiness against a well-prepared Australian side.

England's squad recently assembled in Perth, just ahead of their single internal match before the Ashes series kicks off. In contrast, Australia has been honing its skills in domestic Sheffield Shield matches. Botham emphasized the importance of acclimatizing to local conditions, a strategy he feels England has overlooked.

Reflecting on past performances, Botham noted England's previous defeats in the 2021/22 Ashes but remains optimistic for the upcoming series if players, including captain Ben Stokes, remain injury-free. He suggests an aggressive four-prong pace attack, drawing inspiration from the West Indies' past successful tactics against Australia.