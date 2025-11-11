Left Menu

Ian Botham Criticizes England's Ashes Preparations

Former England captain Ian Botham critiques England's Ashes preparations, highlighting their limited on-ground practice in Australia, contrasting it with Australia's intensive domestic matches. Botham predicts a better performance for England, emphasizing the importance of player fitness while advocating for aggression through a four-prong pace attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:12 IST
Former England cricket captain Ian Botham has voiced concerns over the team's preparations for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia. Botham pointed out the insufficient practice time England's cricket team has had in Australian conditions, raising doubts about their readiness against a well-prepared Australian side.

England's squad recently assembled in Perth, just ahead of their single internal match before the Ashes series kicks off. In contrast, Australia has been honing its skills in domestic Sheffield Shield matches. Botham emphasized the importance of acclimatizing to local conditions, a strategy he feels England has overlooked.

Reflecting on past performances, Botham noted England's previous defeats in the 2021/22 Ashes but remains optimistic for the upcoming series if players, including captain Ben Stokes, remain injury-free. He suggests an aggressive four-prong pace attack, drawing inspiration from the West Indies' past successful tactics against Australia.

