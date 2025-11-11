Left Menu

Shaheen Afridi: A Captaincy Controversy Unveiled

Pakistan's ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi revealed that he accepted the captaincy after a discussion with his predecessor Mohammad Rizwan, who chose to step down. Afridi emphasized team responsibility and support for key players like Babar Azam and Rizwan, amidst leadership changes in Pakistan cricket.

In a surprising turn of events, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's ODI captain, disclosed that his rise to leadership came only after Mohammad Rizwan voluntarily decided to relinquish the role.

Discussing the transition, Afridi stated he took the responsibility post deliberations with Rizwan, emphasizing that it was a mutual decision. During a media briefing, Afridi recounted his conversation, highlighting Rizwan's selfless act of stepping aside.

Afridi underscored his commitment to the team, prioritizing collective responsibility and seeking guidance from former captains. He backed key players like Babar Azam and Rizwan, stressing their importance in upcoming matches, as he eyes the 2027 World Cup leadership.

