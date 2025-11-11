Shaheen Afridi: A Captaincy Controversy Unveiled

In a surprising turn of events, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's ODI captain, disclosed that his rise to leadership came only after Mohammad Rizwan voluntarily decided to relinquish the role.

Discussing the transition, Afridi stated he took the responsibility post deliberations with Rizwan, emphasizing that it was a mutual decision. During a media briefing, Afridi recounted his conversation, highlighting Rizwan's selfless act of stepping aside.

Afridi underscored his commitment to the team, prioritizing collective responsibility and seeking guidance from former captains. He backed key players like Babar Azam and Rizwan, stressing their importance in upcoming matches, as he eyes the 2027 World Cup leadership.