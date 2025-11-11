Hayden Suggests Strategic Moves for MI's Squad Revamp

As the Indian Premier League's retention announcements approach, former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden advises a bold strategy for the Mumbai Indians. Speaking on JioStar's IPL 2026 'Retention Preview', Hayden highlights the financial and strategic advantages of releasing star players Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar, only to potentially buy them back.

Hayden praised Boult's significant impact and Chahar's contributions to the team's pace attack but noted the hefty price tags come with decisions to release them. The five-time champions could then utilize the freed funds to reinforce their bench strength with high-caliber backups, crucial for maintaining competitive consistency.

MI's pace unit was instrumental last season, reaching the playoff stage. With a blend of seasoned and injured players like Chahar and Reece Topley, Hayden stressed the importance of backup investments to ensure squad depth, aiming to end their five-year title drought.

(With inputs from agencies.)