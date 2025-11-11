England's Final World Cup Qualifier Boost: Chalobah and Trafford Join Squad

In a strategic move, England's national team has added Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah and Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford to their squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania. The pair replaces Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope, who withdrew because of injury and concussion concerns.

Chalobah stands a chance to secure his second senior appearance for England, especially with Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi facing a foot injury that jeopardized his participation after the weekend's Premier League game. Guehi remains under assessment at Tottenham Hotspur's training grounds.

The 26-year-old Chalobah, who debuted for England's senior team under coach Thomas Tuchel during a friendly against Senegal in June, is aiming for a spot in the qualifiers. England has already secured their World Cup finals berth as group winners, with matches against Serbia and Albania rounding off their campaign.