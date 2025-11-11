Left Menu

Gill Prepares for Test Comeback Against South Africa

Shubman Gill gears up for a pivotal Test series against South Africa following a challenging white-ball stint. As India readies for the home series, Gill and team members sharpen their skills at an intensive net session. Focus remains on pitch conditions and team strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:35 IST
Transitioning from white to red-ball cricket, India's Test captain Shubman Gill dedicated significant time at the nets, refining his technique ahead of the first Test against South Africa, starting on Friday. His return to the Test format follows a string of lackluster performances in white-ball cricket.

The visiting South African team arrives confident after a successful series in Pakistan. While Gill struggled in recent ODI and T20I series in Australia, he looked determined at practice to regain his form. Coaches Gautam Gambhir and Sitanshu Kotak provided personal guidance ahead of the net session.

The pitch, left dry for over a week, became a focal point for the team management, including former cricketer and president of CAB, Sourav Ganguly. Discussions with the curator underscored the team's strategic approach to the forthcoming Test series, as South Africa presents a formidable challenge with a balanced squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

