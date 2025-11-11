Left Menu

Lionel Messi Expands GOAT India Tour to Hyderabad

Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour now includes Hyderabad, where the football icon will appear on November 13. The event will feature a football match, clinic, musical tribute, and felicitation ceremony. Hyderabad joins Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi as host cities, marking a pan-India celebration of the football legend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:54 IST
Parvati Reddy, Revanth Reddy, and Satadru Dutta (Photo: Facebook/ Satadru Dutta II). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lionel Messi's widely anticipated GOAT India Tour is making another significant stop in Hyderabad, expanding its reach across the nation. The football legend will visit the southern city on November 13, thrilling his South Indian fans.

After participating in a celebration in Kolkata earlier that day, Messi will head to Hyderabad for the evening. Satadru Dutta, the organizer of Messi's India visit, confirmed this development, sharing that Hyderabad's event will mirror the format of other cities, complete with a football match, clinic, musical tribute, and felicitation ceremony.

The excitement is palpable as Hyderabad joins Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi as host cities for the GOAT Tour. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has already unveiled the official poster for the Hyderabad event, signaling its inclusion in the national celebration. Efforts by Chief Executive Parvati Reddy and Hyderabad Talkies aim to ensure the event's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

