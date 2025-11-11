Left Menu

When Chaos Unfolded: The 1989 Karachi Test Scuffle

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar recalls the intense 1989 Test match between India and Pakistan in Karachi, disrupted by an intruder shouting anti-India slogans. A chaotic scuffle ensued involving captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth. The match marked Sachin Tendulkar's debut and ended in a dramatic draw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:57 IST
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar recently shared an intense memory from the 1989 Karachi Test against Pakistan, a match that saw unexpected drama. As he spoke on 'The Great Indian Cricket Show' broadcasted by Doordarshan, he recounted an incident where play was dramatically interrupted.

Manjrekar described how an intruder, dressed in local attire, stormed the field shouting anti-India slogans. Before players could react, the man rushed towards India's captain, Krishnamachari Srikkanth. This quickly escalated into a scuffle on the cricket field, with Srikkanth fighting back fiercely as security forces scrambled to control the situation.

In a comical twist amidst the chaos, Kiran More, another player, joined the fray, reportedly kicking the intruder with his pads still on. The event added a surreal twist to the first Test of India's 1989 Pakistan tour, especially as it was the series in which cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar made his Test debut. The match itself concluded in a draw, setting the tone for a series that ended without a decisive result.

