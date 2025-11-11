Left Menu

Rajasthan to Host its First Khelo India University Games: A Sports Extravaganza

The fifth edition of the Khelo India University Games will take place in Rajasthan from November 24 to December 5, covering seven cities. This event will see around 7,000 athletes competing in 24 disciplines. It aims to foster sports awareness and bolster Rajasthan's sports landscape.

Updated: 11-11-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:03 IST
Rajasthan is set to host the fifth edition of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) from November 24 to December 5, marking a first for the state. This prestigious university-level sports event will unfold across seven cities, including Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Udaipur, Kota, Bikaner, and Jodhpur.

Officials have emphasized the event's role in promoting sports among youth and providing emerging athletes with both a national and international stage. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has instructed all officials to guarantee the event's success, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

Anticipation is high as around 7,000 athletes from nearly 200 universities across India will compete in 24 sporting disciplines. In an exciting first, the Games will include new sports such as canoeing, kayaking, beach volleyball, and cycling. The live coverage will be provided by Prasar Bharati, further enhancing the event's reach and impact.

