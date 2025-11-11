India Unveils King's Baton for Glasgow 2026: A Symbol of Unity and Progress

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Tuesday unveiled the King's Baton for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi. The event, held at DLF Avenue in Saket, featured dignitaries such as British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron and PT Usha, President of the Commonwealth Games Association of India.

The ceremony, organized by the Commonwealth Games Association of India, brought together Olympic and CWG medalists like Yogeshwar Dutt, Achanta Sharath Kamal, and Gagan Narang, alongside senior officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Commonwealth Games Federation, and Sports Authority of India, according to a press release. Designed by acclaimed Indian visual artist Aaquib Wani, the Baton epitomizes India's lively art, sports, and sustainability—central themes for this year's relay. Its design integrates India's cultural richness and natural landscape with modern aesthetics, symbolizing the nation's diversity and creative aspirations.

In his address, Minister Mandaviya stated, "The King's Baton Relay epitomizes the Commonwealth's unifying values—harmony, perseverance, and progress. The Baton's artwork beautifully embodies India's essence, deeply rooted in culture while embodying a progressive spirit. It demonstrates how art and sport together can drive sustainability and development." British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron emphasized the Baton as a symbol of the enduring partnership between the UK, India, and the Commonwealth, underscoring the shared values of friendship, inclusivity, and progress through sport. PT Usha highlighted the Baton's role in showcasing sport's ability to connect communities and foster excellence. The 2026 Commonwealth Games, set for July 23 to August 2 in Glasgow, marks Scotland's fourth time hosting the event. The Baton will be publicly displayed in Delhi from November 12 to 14 at DLF Avenue Mall before moving to Ahmedabad on November 14 for its next relay segment.

