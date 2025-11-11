Doping Scandals Rock Indian Athletics: Major Bans Announced
Incheon Asian Games medallist Manju Bala has been banned for five years by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel of NADA after testing positive for prohibited substances. Her suspension adds to a series of bans, with multiple athletes across sports receiving extended penalties for doping violations.
In a significant crackdown on doping in Indian sports, Manju Bala, a former Incheon Asian Games medallist, has received a five-year ban from the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) of NADA. Bala tested positive for banned substances, specifically dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone and SARMS LGD-4033, in 2024.
Her sanctions come amid a wider disciplinary sweep as the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) takes a firm stand against doping in sports. With Manju's suspension beginning July 10, 2024, other athletes have also faced severe penalties. Mohan Saini, another athlete, was hit with a four-year ban starting in mid-2025.
Moreover, a number of bodybuilders and sportspeople, including Gopala Krishnan, Amit Kumar, and Rajvardhan Sanjay Waskar, received six-year bans. Additionally, disciplinary action was upheld against sprinter Himani Chandel, reinforcing NADA's rigorous anti-doping enforcement strategy.
