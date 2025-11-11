Left Menu

Doping Scandals Rock Indian Athletics: Major Bans Announced

Incheon Asian Games medallist Manju Bala has been banned for five years by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel of NADA after testing positive for prohibited substances. Her suspension adds to a series of bans, with multiple athletes across sports receiving extended penalties for doping violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:09 IST
Doping Scandals Rock Indian Athletics: Major Bans Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on doping in Indian sports, Manju Bala, a former Incheon Asian Games medallist, has received a five-year ban from the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) of NADA. Bala tested positive for banned substances, specifically dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone and SARMS LGD-4033, in 2024.

Her sanctions come amid a wider disciplinary sweep as the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) takes a firm stand against doping in sports. With Manju's suspension beginning July 10, 2024, other athletes have also faced severe penalties. Mohan Saini, another athlete, was hit with a four-year ban starting in mid-2025.

Moreover, a number of bodybuilders and sportspeople, including Gopala Krishnan, Amit Kumar, and Rajvardhan Sanjay Waskar, received six-year bans. Additionally, disciplinary action was upheld against sprinter Himani Chandel, reinforcing NADA's rigorous anti-doping enforcement strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Triumphs in Business Reforms Action Plan 2024

Punjab Triumphs in Business Reforms Action Plan 2024

 India
2
Mumbai Congress Extends Deadline for BMC Poll Aspirants

Mumbai Congress Extends Deadline for BMC Poll Aspirants

 India
3
FA Charges Hannibal Mejbri with Misconduct

FA Charges Hannibal Mejbri with Misconduct

 Global
4
Credit Card Cloning Scam: Kolkata Police Probe Rs 11.86 Lakh Fraud

Credit Card Cloning Scam: Kolkata Police Probe Rs 11.86 Lakh Fraud

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025