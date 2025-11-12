Mavericks Make a Bold Move: GM Nico Harrison Fired After Disappointing Start

In a surprising decision, the Dallas Mavericks have fired general manager Nico Harrison following a disappointing 3-8 start to the 2025-26 NBA season. The team's decision underscores a commitment to revamping its strategy and meeting fan expectations despite Harrison's past successes with the organization.

The dismissal comes on the heels of Harrison's controversial trade that sent superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. The move, which was aimed at balancing the Mavericks' roster, has faced significant criticism due to the contrasting fortunes of Doncic and Anthony Davis this season.

As the Mavericks grapple with a challenging start, the team has appointed assistants Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi as co-interim general managers while conducting a thorough search for Harrison's permanent successor. This change reflects a renewed urgency for stability and success.

