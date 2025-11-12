Haris Rauf: Battling Criticism and Human Expectations in Cricket

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf has openly criticized the relentless demands of international cricket, where players are expected to perform flawlessly like 'robots.' Following his recent performances, including a less than stellar outing in the Asia Cup final against India, Rauf expressed his sentiments regarding the pressures faced by cricketers.

In a triumphant comeback, Haris clinched a crucial win for Pakistan with a four-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in their first ODI. Despite previous setbacks, including a two-match suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct against South Africa, Rauf remains focused on improvement and resilience.

Addressing fans' dissatisfaction, Rauf said cricket is unpredictable, with good days and bad. He reiterated his dedication to the sport and expressed readiness to contribute to the national team in Test matches, provided he is given adequate preparation time.

