Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Rekindles Hockey Legacy with World Cup Trophy Showcase

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes the state's dedication to reviving hockey by honoring its legendary players and enhancing sports infrastructure. The FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup trophy's arrival in Lucknow highlights this commitment, with initiatives to bolster hockey development throughout the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-11-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 13:00 IST
Uttar Pradesh Rekindles Hockey Legacy with World Cup Trophy Showcase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the state's commitment to promoting hockey, announcing initiatives to honor the sport's legends. At a recent event in Lucknow, he celebrated the arrival of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup trophy ahead of the tournament in Tamil Nadu.

Adityanath underscored Uttar Pradesh's historical contributions to Indian hockey, recalling figures like Major Dhyan Chand and K D Singh. To continue this legacy, the state is developing the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut and converting K D Singh's ancestral residence into a hockey museum.

With a legacy of producing outstanding hockey talent, including international stars, Uttar Pradesh invests in sports infrastructure to reignite its prominence in the sport. Adityanath extended his best wishes to participants of the upcoming World Cup and welcomed officials involved in the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

 India
2
DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

 India
3
Indian Railways Mourns the Passing of Veteran Vijay Kumar

Indian Railways Mourns the Passing of Veteran Vijay Kumar

 India
4
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: A New Era Unveiled

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: A New Era Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025