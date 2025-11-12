Uttar Pradesh Rekindles Hockey Legacy with World Cup Trophy Showcase

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the state's commitment to promoting hockey, announcing initiatives to honor the sport's legends. At a recent event in Lucknow, he celebrated the arrival of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup trophy ahead of the tournament in Tamil Nadu.

Adityanath underscored Uttar Pradesh's historical contributions to Indian hockey, recalling figures like Major Dhyan Chand and K D Singh. To continue this legacy, the state is developing the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut and converting K D Singh's ancestral residence into a hockey museum.

With a legacy of producing outstanding hockey talent, including international stars, Uttar Pradesh invests in sports infrastructure to reignite its prominence in the sport. Adityanath extended his best wishes to participants of the upcoming World Cup and welcomed officials involved in the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)